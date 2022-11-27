Telangana: TSLPRB to conduct physical measurement, efficiency tests from Dec 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will from December 8 conduct physical measurement and physical efficiency recruitment tests.

The tests will be conducted at centres including Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and 1 experimental new location at Siddipet. The tests are likely to be completed by the first week of January 2023.

The test will be conducted only once and the same scores will be valid for all the posts, for which each candidate applied and became eligible for PMT/PET. Those who qualify PET can download the admit cards or intimation letters can be downloaded from 8 am on November 29 onwards till 12 midnight on December 3, 2022, by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB website by entering their credentials.

Candidates whose admit cards could not be downloaded are requested to send an email to the authorities.

Candidates are advised to visit their venue of PMT/PET at least one day prior to the actual date of the examination and make sure about the address and location of the venue. No travelling expenses will be paid for the journey, if any are performed, to take the test.

Candidates are advised to be punctual in reporting at the venue at the time and on the date given in their admit card. If any candidate fails to do so, it will be presumed that they are not interested in participating in further process of recruitment and his/her candidature will automatically lapse.

Candidates are advised not to bring any unnecessary personal belongings to the venue of PMT/PET as such material may become a hindrance to their effective participation in the PMT/PET. Candidates, particularly women are advised not to appear for the test wearing jewellery or carrying handbags etc. No storage facility to safeguard any valuables or belongings is available at the test centres. No mobile phones are allowed into the ground.

There will be verification of the identity of the candidates based on the biometric data available with TSLPRB before permitting them to undergo the PMT/PET. Therefore, candidates are advised not to have mehendi, temporary tattoos or any obstructive material covers on their fingers which may hamper the verification of biometrics.

Resorting to any kind of unfair means or any act of impersonation during the exam will render the candidate liable for invalidation of their candidature as well as appropriate criminal action. The sequence of PMT/PET shall be as follows

1600 metres run for male candidates / 800 metres run for female candidates

Height measurement of candidates who qualify in the above Run event

Long jump and shotput for candidates who qualify in the Height Measurement

Candidates will be subjected to digital surveillance while attending PMT/PET and digital RFID wristbands will be attached to each candidate soon after the completion of the biometric verification. The wristband shall not be tampered with during the process of PMT/PET throughout the stay of the candidate on the ground.

The wristband will be removed by an authorized oficer only after the conclusion of the PMT/PET. Any tampering or tearing or disturbance of the wristband will make the candidate liable for disqualification.

Candidates who are disqualified in height by 1 cm or below can file an application seeking Re-measurement, in the designated proforma (available with the chief superintendent) on the same day of their PMT/PET, immediately after their disqualification. Such candidates will be re-measured in the presence of a committee headed by the chief superintendent on the same day and suitable action will be taken well before the conclusion of the day’s PMT/PET.