Telangana: TSPSC Group II, IV notifications to be released post-Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has speeded up the process for the issuance of notification for the Group II and Group IV exams.

It is reportedly being said that the notifications for both groups will be released by the government of Telangana after the Munugode bye-elections, which are scheduled to be taking place in Munugode assembly constituency on November 3.

Also Read Police question 3 people detained for luring TRS MLAs

As part of the government’s ongoing measures for the placement of vacant properties across the state, the Group I prelims exams were conducted two weeks ago and notification for Group II and IV is expected to be issued soon. The process is being delayed as the government focus is on bypoll right now, said sources.

According to the information received from the sources, all the preparations for issuing the declaration to the Public Service Commission have been completed, and also the process of identification of vacancies by the commission for Group III appointments is also going on and only after receiving the details of the vacancies in all the departments, notification for Group III services will be released.