Telangana: TSPSC reconducts Group 1 prelims; was it easy or tough?

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) reconducted the Group 1 preliminary exam on June 11 after the paper leak incident.

The exam was conducted at 994 centres across the state, with over 3 lakh students attempting the OMR-based format paper from 10:30 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

TSPSC will likely be releasing the Group 1 prelim answer key 2023, in pdf format soon, following which the candidates can download it along with the question paper on their official website.

Following the protocol, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key and the ones who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the TSPSC Group 1 main written exams.

The preliminary exam was successfully conducted in October 2022 to fill up 503 Group-1 posts issued on April 26, 2022.

However, after a police complaint, the leak came to light.

After a brief inspection of the case and the arrest of multiple accused by the SIT (Special Investigation Team), the commission conducted a reexamination.

While more than three lakh applied for the exam of which 61.37 percent reportedly appeared for it.

The commission had made elaborate arrangements for conducting the examination where collectors were deployed as district authority officers and additional collectors as chief coordinating officers, in addition to section 144 imposed during the conductance of the exam at the centres.

Police Commissioners also inspected the examination centres during the exam. Candidates were allowed to enter the examination centre from 8:30 am to 10:15 am.

In order to provide support and guidance to students, the TSPSC also established 33 helpline centres where candidates sought assistance and advice.

Two candidates who reached the wrong examination centre were able to find the right one with the help of the Rachakonda police.

Question paper tough or easy?

While most of the candidates found the question paper tough, many also reportedly termed it easy when compared to that attempted in October.

Several questions on Central government schemes and international relations reportedly appeared in the examination making it tough to crack.

A few candidates revealed that the paper was easy in terms of question framing as they were easy to understand, unlike the lengthy ones in the October prelims.

However, students claimed that a fresh set of questions with twisted answers were asked with no repetition from the previous exam.

“The exam was easier than the previous one. For those who prepared well this time around it would have been easy to crack,” said a student who attempted the exam.

“The security at the centre did not appear to be as heavy as the last time. But CCTV cameras were in place,” added another candidate.

Candidates raise objections to TSPSC standards

While the commission made sure of firm security at the centres, candidates claimed that sheer attention was paid to arrangements inside the exam centres.

While some asked for the arrangement of wall clocks at the centres, others asked for assurance that no leakages would hinder their progress to mains this time.