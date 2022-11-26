Telangana: TSRTC driver hangs himself to death in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: One TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) driver, died by suicide, by hanging himself in Godavarikhani late on Friday night.



The deceased identified as, Doragarla Rajaiah, 50, was reportedly upset over being transferred to another place to carry out his duty. He shifted to Hyderabad along with his family and was staying in the Pragathinagar area.

Neighbours informed the police about the incident after they found Rajaiah’s body hanging at his house in Bus Stand Colony on Saturday.

According to the police, Rajaiah, who was working as a driver with the Godavarikhani depot, was transferred to the JBS depot in Hyderabad five months ago.

Rajaiah ultimately lost interest to continue working in Hyderabad. He also approached Godavarikhani depot officials on November 23 and requested they transfer him back.



His distress grew over a period of three years after officials reportedly asked him to continue at JBS for a few months.

Rajaiah’s wife has lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered and an investigation is underway.



The body was shifted to the Godavarikhani hospital for autopsy.