Telangana: TSRTC extends timing for ‘T-9’ tickets by 3 hours

Hyderabad: Following requests from bus passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has revised the timings of the ‘T-9 Ticket’ and announced that it will now be available to women and senior citizens from 9 am to 9 pm every day.

This ticket was earlier valid from 9 am to 6 pm only but has now been extended by three hours owing to its demand.

The ‘T-9 ticket’ was introduced for women and senior citizens travelling in the buses, particularly in villages and suburbs.

By using this ticket, a passenger can travel within a range of 60 kilometres up and down by paying an amount of Rs 100.

Rolled out to the public on June 18, the ticket has been receiving a good response while 11,000 people reportedly had bought this ticket so far.

Citizens may call on 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for further information on the ticket.