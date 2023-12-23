Telangana: TSRTC makes special request to women who travel short distances

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday, December 23 made a special request to women who travel shorter distances to use the Palle Velugu buses instead of the Express buses to save time for commuters travelling longer distances.

“Appeal to women travelers! The management has come to notice that women travel more in express buses #TSRTC which travel short distances. This is causing serious inconvenience to the travelers of distant areas. Those traveling short distances are requested to board the Palle Velugu buses and cooperate with the staff. Also, some women are pressuring the staff to stop the buses in the middle instead of the permitted stages. This increases the travel time. Henceforth Express buses will be stopped only at the permitted stages. The management of TSRTC is appealing to the staff to give priority to the passengers from distant areas,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said in a video message.

The free travel for women scheme has increased the pressure on the TSRTC management as the commuter traffic has gone up since the launch of the scheme.

As many as three crore female passengers travelled in the bus in the first 11 days since the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme, the TSRTC had said.

200 new buses by Sankranti

The TSRTC on Friday, December 22 announced that 200 new diesel-run buses will be inducted by the Sankranti festival.

Sankranti is going to be celebrated on January 15th, 2024. As part of this, 50 buses will be launched in a week, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said.

On Friday, Sajjanar along with other TSRTC officials examined these new Lahari Sleeper cum Seater, Rajadhani AC, Express buses at the Bus Bhavan in the city.

The TSRTC MD asked officials to speed up the process of induction as the free travel for women scheme has led to a serious rise in the number of commuters.

“The TSRTC management has decided to buy new buses to provide better, quality services to commuters. As part of this, over 2000 new buses will be inducted into the fold in the next 4-5 months out of which, 400-Express, 512-Palle Velugu and 92-Lahari Sleeper cum Seater and 56-A/C Rajadhani buses along with 540 electric buses for Hyderabad city and 500 for other parts of Telangana. We have made plans to get all these buses on the road by the end of March 2024,” he informed.

He further said that these new buses will be fitted in with many facilities inorder to provide better, quality services to the public. “LED destination boards and a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) will be present in these buses,” he added.