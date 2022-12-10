Telangana: TSRTC offers buses at discounted charge for Sabarimala yatra

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday informed that the TSRTC is providing buses at reduced rates to ensure the safe transportation of Ayyappa devotees to Sabarimala in Kerala.

He announced that the RTC will arrange special Sabarimala Yatra buses with experienced drivers for the pilgrims without requiring a deposit and at a 10 per cent discount. Express, super-luxury, and deluxe buses with mobile charging stations, audio, and video systems will be set up.

To two Guru Swamis, two cooks, Manikantha Swamies under the age of 12, and one attendant, free travel will be made available. The Guruswamy who arranges the Sabarimala yatra, will not be charged for his ride.

Buses will be operated from the devotees’ locations to the temples to be visited. Ajay Kumar advised devotees to travel by TSRTC buses as they are safe for a long journey like the Sabarimala Yatra.

For advance seat reservations in TSRTC buses, and RTC bus rental bookings for the Sabarimala yatra the devotees have to visit www.tsrtconline.in. The TSRTC call centre can be contacted at 040 23450033, 69440000 for advice, suggestions, complaints, and depot managers can be contacted for details.