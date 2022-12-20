Telangana: TSRTC reinstates services at old Khammam station on demand

Telangana: After the opening of a brand-new RTC bus stand at the NSP camp area in April last year, the old bus station at the city’s Mayuri Center was shut down and is now fully operating for local and Palle Velugu bus services, according to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities.

Since that time, neighborhood business owners and the general public have been asking RTC officials to reopen the bus stop, claiming that it has negatively impacted the local economy and caused inconvenience for residents.

The TSRTC established local bus services last April to assist the public in travelling easily from the Kalvoddu area via the old bus stand to the new bus stand covering the old fish market, ZP Center, IT Hub, SR & BGNR College, NTR Circle, and RTO Office intersection. This was done in order to solve the difficulty given to the public by the bus station’s relocation.

Also Read TRS leader Malla Reddy who is under CBI scanner may join BJP, allege his detractors

Nevertheless, concerns that the former bus station had turned into a haven for criminal activity and anti-social groups kept the call for its restoration going.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar gave the order to run city services and rural services out of the old bus stop for the comfort of the populace and neighborhood vendors in response to public demand.

In interviews with the media on Monday, local corporator Budigam Srinivas, businessmen Nirmala and Srinivas, Chain Singh, and others thanked the minister for his decision to bring back bus service to the old bus stop.