Trouble in BRS empire: Malla Reddy may join BJP

Hyderabad: Otherwise confined to iron curtain, the banner of revolt by five Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs against Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy brought to the fore the growing internal bickering in the ruling party.

In a bid to diffuse the situation, Malla Reddy denied any wrongdoing and asserted the MLAs were like his brothers and it was “a family issue” which will be sorted out.

The flare up in BRS was allegedly over the appointment of a market committee chairman by Malla Reddy without consulting fellow MLAs in the district.

But sources told Siasat.com that there were multiple issues including power struggle, tickets for kin in 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections, sharing of nominated posts etc.

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, it is said, is eyeing MP ticket while he wants his son Rohit Reddy to contest as MLA in 2024 elections. And he finds an obstacle in Malla Reddy who wants tickets for his relatives, TRS sources said.

Perhaps this is the first time since formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi turned Bharat Rashtra Samithi where ruling party MLAs have come out openly and publicly flayed fellow party man, more so a Minister, which has raised eyebrows in political circles.

“I would have met them if I was called. Anyhow, I will meet them and sort out the issue. It’s a small issue and please don’t blow it out of proportion. There is no crisis in the party and we have no differences. Its just a family affair,” Malla Reddy clarified.

Malla Reddy, who runs a host of engineering and medical colleges, was recently in news over CBI and Enforcement Directorate raids on his and his relatives’ residences and office premises for alleged money laundering.

The five MLAs who blasted Malla Reddy include Malkajgiri TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, K P Vivekananda (Quthbullapur), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and Bethi Subash Reddy (Uppal).

Mynampally Hanmunatha Rao denied the meeting of MLAs was preplanned saying he had invited them for a function at home, but rivals deliberately spread rumours that there was a clandestine meeting of MLAs going on, which is false.

Rao said, since the media had swooped down on him, he would like to open it up and put the facts bare.

“Of course, we discussed several district issues including sharing of nominated posts. We are upset over Malla Reddy garu acting unilaterally in doling out nominated posts to his followers ignoring other MLAs in the district, which has hurt us. We brought the issue to his notice several times, including the recent appointment. But he ignored our plea. Our followers are eagerly waiting for nominated posts. We are nothing without our followers, who are instrumental in our wins,” Hanumantha Rao asserted.

He added, “Party will go forward only when hardworking and dedicated workers are recognised. If we ignore them, it will collapse one day. We have a great cadre, but due to the foolish attitude of some, the party is affected. Cadre is disappointed and unable to express their agony.”

Rao said he was the voice of TRS cadre and revealed the same. “The issue is Malla Reddy. We would not have objected if the nominated posts were given to hardworking seniors. But it was not done. Posts were given to those who already enjoyed it, resulting in cadre losing confidence. System will collapse one day. I am bringing this issue to the notice of the Chief Minister and KTR garu through the media.”

Adds Vivekananda, “Since District leadership has failed we have brought the issue to the notice of State leadership. Other issues have also been discussed. Medchal is a key district. I advised Malla Reddy garu to sort out issues with fellow MLAs but before that it has come out in the open. It’s really not an issue, but more a communication gap. CM has been constantly telling ministers to hold meetings with district MLAs and sort out issues.”

Rumours are also agog that the revolt was being backed by the TRS high command to ease out controversial Malla Reddy, who is now facing CBI and ED investigations over alleged money laundering and also that he may move to BJP sooner or later. Malla Reddy denies the accusations.