Telangana: TSRTC to operate special buses for Dasara to Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating special buses from Hyderabad to different parts of Telangana, AP, and other States for the Dasara vacation.

Officials from TSRTC confirmed to ply 385 special buses from September 30 to October 4. The service includes 77 buses from Nalgonda depot, 16 from Narketpally depot, 50 from Miryalaguda depot, 69 from Devarakonda depot, 60 from Kodad depot, 73 from Suryapet depot, and 29 from Yadagirigutta depot.

Regional Manager Varaprasad, TSRTC, said that measures were being taken up at bus stands and stations to avoid any hardships to the people due to the huge rush.

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Subedarganj between September 29 and October 28. These special trains will stop at Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Bhimsen, Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangna Lakshmibai, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

Communication cells are also being established at MGBS (9959226257) and Jubilee Bus Station (7382838685), Lingampally (9949999162), and Ameerpet (9949958758). TSRTC has provided reservation facilities for 517 buses to various destinations to avoid any hindrance to public movement.