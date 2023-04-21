Telangana: TSRTC trains staff, aims to increase occupancy to 75%

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar on Friday said that the company is conducting training for bus drivers and conductors in order to increase the Occupancy Ratio (OR) to 75 percent.

Sajjanar participated virtually in TSRTC April Challenge for Training (TACT) from the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad. TACT, which was launched on Friday, is being conducted across various bus depots in Telangana.

Speaking to the conductors, the TSRTC MD directed them to don a welcoming attitude towards passengers. “Bus conductors and drivers are the brand ambassadors for TSRTC. On-field duties have to be performed carefully. Even small mistakes may lead to damage to TSRTC’s credibility,” he added.

“Our work should be passenger-centric. We should never misbehave with the passengers. We should greet the passengers who enter the bus with a ‘Namasthe’ and a smile. Always remember that the passengers have many alternative ways to travel,” said Sajjanar.

The MD informed us that many changes have been made in the company in the last one and a half years. “There is a lot more to be done and this is why we trying to provide skill development to our staff in the form of TACT. The people of Telangana are encouraging public transportation. The present Occupancy Ratio is about 69 percent and the company hopes to increase it to 75 percent,” he said.

He informed that about 6000 drivers and conductors have been provided training in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Secunderabad regions. TSRTC aims to complete the training for all their staff in the next three months.

TSRTC chief operating officer (COO) Dr Ravinder, executive director of Operations Munishekhar, CPM Krishnakant, OSD Ugander, CTM Vijay Kumar and others participated in the training on Friday.