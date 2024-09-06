Telangana: TSSPDCL launches helpline for complaints against corrupt officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation (TSSPDCL) on Friday, September 6 launched a helpline number to help file complaints against corrupt officials.

In case an official from the electricity department demands a bribe, public has been urged to file complaint on 040-2345 4884 or 7680901912.

Faruqui said special arrangements have been made in his office to receive complaints of corruption in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited. The consumers can send their complaints through WhatsApp as well.

TSSPDCL is committed to providing quality services to its consumers. However, some staff and officers are indulging in corrupt practices, tarnishing the company’s image.

To address this, special arrangements have been made to directly receive complaints from consumers and resolve them, and to check irregularities.

Also Read Children sold whiskey-infused ice cream at parlour in Hyderabad

The consumers can avail services like new service connections, category changes, title transfers and billing corrections online and through the mobile app.

“The company is committed to providing a corruption-free environment and quality services to consumers. If anyone causes inconvenience to consumers or shows negligence towards duties, it will not be tolerated,” said Faruqui.