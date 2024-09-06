Children sold whiskey-infused ice cream at parlour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and excise department officials on Friday, September 6 raided an ice cream parlour in Jubilee Hills for selling whiskey-infused ice cream to children. Authorities seized 11.5 kg of ice cream during the operation.

Following a raid at the ice cream parlour, Ariko Cafe in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, the police seized ice cream laced with 100 pipers of whiskey. The parlour allegedly mixed 60 ml of whiskey into each kilogram of ice cream and sold it at inflated prices.

According to the Excise department, the shop even advertised the alcohol-laced product on Facebook to attract more customers.

Also Read Telangana: Konatham Dileep released from cybercrime custody

In a statement, an excise official said the Hyderabad ice cream parlour violates Section 34 A of the Excise Act. Dayakar Reddy and Shobhan has been accused of manufacturing the whiskey-laced ice cream.

The Prohibition and excise department officials on Friday, September 6 busted an ice-cream parlour at Jubilee Hills for selling whiskey infused ice cream to children. 11.5 kg of ice cream was seized. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jBHcXpFPCU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2024

“Selling alcohol-based products to children is a serious violation, and strict action will follow,” the official added. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing. The cafe is operated by Gattu Sarath Chandra Reddy,