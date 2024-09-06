Telangana: Konatham Dileep released from cybercrime custody

Hyderabad: Former Telangana digital media director Konatham Dileep was released on Friday, September 6, after he was detained by the cybercrime police on Thursday.

Reacting after his release, Dileep posting on his X said “Just got home! This liberation is due to the struggle of all of you”.

He thanked BRS working President KT Rama Rao who responded to what he termed as an illegal case and illegal arrest.

“I have once again realised how big my Telangana force is,” he shared.

He further wrote, that for the interests of Telangana, there is no stopping this fight under the leadership of KCR.

Following Dileep’s arrest, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader RS Praveen demanded the former’s immediate release and termed the arrest as kidnapping by police.

Addressing the media after speaking with the police officers at CCS where Dileep was detained for more than 6 hours on Thursday, Praveen Kumar questioned why the police were giving a free hand to BJP workers and leaders who he alleged, were spreading communal hatred on their Twitter handles like “BJP4Telangana.”

“BRS never had the culture of spreading communal hatred. Our leader KCR believes in Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. The police are not even touching the BJP leaders who are spreading communal hatred even now. They are supposed to book them under Sections 196 and 197 of BNS,” he said.

His detention is reportedly linked to allegations of spreading fake news regarding a recent incident in Jainoor, which involved a serious crime against a woman. Authorities accused him of reposting provocative content that could disrupt public peace and order