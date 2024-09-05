Kidnapping by police: RS Praveen on Konatham Dileep’s arrest

Hyderabad: Demanding the immediate release of BRS social media in-charge Konatham Dileep from Begumpet central crime station (CCS), BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has termed the detention of Dileep as “kidnapping by police.”

Addressing the media after speaking with the police officers at CCS where Dileep was detained for more than 6 hours on Thursday, Praveen Kumar questioned why the police was giving a freehand to BJP workers and leaders who he alleged, were spreading communal hatred on their twitter handles like “BJP4Telangana.”

“BRS never had the culture of spreading communal hatred. Our leader KCR believes in Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. The police is not even touching the BJP leaders who are spreading communal hatred even now. They are supposed to book them under Sections 196 and 197 of BNS,” he said.

He alleged that it was an illegal detention of a Telangana activist done based on only presumptions and suspicion.

Demanding the immediate release of Dileep, Praveen Kumar said action needed to be taken on those spreading communal hatred.

Former minister G Jagadish Reddy suspected that the state government was resorting to such intimidation tactics owing to the backlash that the state government has been facing with regard to management of floods, implementation of welfare schemes, and its response to issues flaring-up.

Accusing the Congress of playing politics of vendetta, Reddy said that even in Khammam, the chief minister used some Congress goondas to attack former BRS ministers, and used the police to foist false cases against the ministers who were attacked, instead of taking actions against the attackers.