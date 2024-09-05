Former digital media director of Telangana govt taken into custody

Hyderabad: The former digital director of the Telangana government Konatham Dileep was taken into custody by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police, Basheerbagh, on Thursday, September 5.

However it remains unclear if he was arrested or detained.

It is being speculated that he has been arrested for the BRS party’s social media posts in the aftermath of the Jainoor rape attempt incident in Asifabad.

Dileep had served as the digital media director of Telangana during the BRS rule, and has been active when it came to criticising the policies of his party’s political opponents.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and MLA Harish Rao condemn Dileep’s arrest.

KTR said that it was a “brazen display of autocratic governance” as Dileep Konatham was allegedly illegally detained without any formal information or clarity on the charges against him.

I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Dileep Konatham, a clear sign of rising authoritarianism in Telangana. https://t.co/64hydfccdw — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) September 5, 2024

The BRS party alleged that this arrest comes after a series of incidents where Dileep questioned the inefficiency of Revanth Reddy’s government, which seems to be using revenge politics to silence critics.

KTR strongly condemned this unlawful detention and called for Dileep’s immediate release, asserting that no number of false cases or arrests will stop the voices that question this administration.

“Despite a previous reprimand from the High Court for such actions, the state government continues to target those who speak out, showcasing a complete disregard for democratic principles,” added KTR.

BRS leader further stated that, the blatant suppression of freedom of speech in Telangana has been going on for the last 9 months, reflecting a shift towards autocracy under Congress rule.