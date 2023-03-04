Telangana: TSTRANSCO plans for conversion of 132KV line into 220 KV line soon

Hyderabad: Chairperson of Southern regional power committee (SRPC) D Prabhakar Rao, in a high-level meeting on Saturday in Pune, said that due to transmission losses in northern Indian states, the southern states are getting affected.

In the 45th SRPC committee meeting, he said that the All India Transmission recorded a loss of 4.49% which is higher than the southern regions which recorded 3.88% .

“Due to higher transmission loss to the northern states, the southern states are getting affected,” he said.

In the SRPC meeting, Prabhakar said that despite assurances from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to commission the under construction 2x800MW units of the super thermal power station at Ramgundam by 2022 itself, NTPC has not completed the works.

Also Read Hyderabad: New 300 bedded block to open at MNJ cancer hospital on Mar 13

“Telangana State Power Utilities are made to purchase power from exchange to meet the increasing demand due to ongoing Rabi season and on-set of scorching summer,” he said.

On March 1, SRPC recorded a demand of 61,402G watts. “Plan well in advance duly considering the previous year’s constraints faced by the entire nation during the same period due to various reasons such as acute coal shortage, sudden outages, and nonavailability of power in exchange,” he said..

TSTRANSCO has taken up a pilot project of conversion of 132KV line into 220KV line by utilizing the insulated cross arms for upgrading the power capacity of the line. It has replaced the old conductor with an HTLS conductor.

“Entire 132KV Line from Gachibowli to Ramchandrapuram (for a length of 12km) in Hyderabad city is being upgraded to 220KV line for transmitting higher quantum of power without any extra corridor requirement,” he said.