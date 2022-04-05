Telangana turning into drugs, liquor hub: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir accused KCR of turning Telangana into a hub of drugs and liquor in seven years.

“Having turned Telangana into a hub of drugs & liquor in the last 7 years, CM KCR is now enacting the crackdown. TRS Govt did nothing when Congress demanded regulation of pubs & liquor shops. Consequently, an entire generation got spoiled due to drugs & liquor addiction,” he said in a tweet.

Hyderabad police busted a rave party in the wee hours of Sunday where drugs were consumed at the Pudding and Mink Pub of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Banjara Hills and detained 148 people, including 31 women.

Those detained include actress Niharika Konidela, TDP MP Jayadev Galla’s son Galla Siddharth and Tollywood singer Rahul Siplugunj. The police allowed them to leave after collecting their details.

The police arrested the pub partner and its manager is said to be absconding.