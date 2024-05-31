Telangana: Two 9-year-old boys die by suicide in separate incidents

Hyderabad: In tragic and concerning incidents, two nine-year-old boys recently died by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana.



In one incident, a nine-year-old boy from Warangal died by suicide after his mother reprimanded him for going out in hot sun.

According to Rakesh, a constable of Duggondi police station, Siddhu, 9, a resident of Maisampally village was found hanging at around 11 am on Thursday by his mother.

The mother, after telling her son not to go out, went out for some work, and when she returned, she found her boy hanging.

A complaint was lodged by the victim’s uncle at Dungondi police station and investigation is on.

In another incident, another nine-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after his father refused to get him a stylish haircut as he demanded. The incident took place in Chinthagudem village, Gangaram mandal, Mahabubabad district on May 26.

The deceased, identified as E Harsha Vardhan, was a student at the Seethanagram government school. During summer vacation, Harsha Vardhan wanted to have a particular hairstyle that was in fashion. However, his father, Kantha Rao, a farmer, did not allow it. Disappointed, the boy consumed pesticide and died.