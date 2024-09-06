Telangana: Two children drown after falling into water tank

The victims have been identified as Nihans, 3 and Bhanumurthy, 2

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th September 2024 5:37 pm IST
Telangana: Two drown after falling into water tank while playing
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two children lost their lives after falling into a water tank at Balabhadrapalli village, Gundumal mandal of Narayanpet district recently. The victims have been identified as Nihans, 3, and Bhanumurthy, 2.

According to reports, their father, Narsimulu, had gone to work in the fields, while their mother, Kavitha, was bedridden due to illness. The children were playing near the house when they accidentally fell into the tank.

Despite family members rushing them to the hospital, doctors declared both children dead upon arrival.

In another incident, a two-year-old girl drowned after falling into a water tank at Rusumpally village of Mahbubnagar district.

The victim has been identified as Gauthami, daughter of Srihari and Lalitha.

Also Read
Telangana: Two drown in a quarry pit while swimming

According to reports, the victim’s parents had left her in the care of her grandparents while they worked in the fields. While playing, Gauthami accidentally fell into the tank, leading to her death.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th September 2024 5:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button