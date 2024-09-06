Telangana: Two children drown after falling into water tank

Hyderabad: Two children lost their lives after falling into a water tank at Balabhadrapalli village, Gundumal mandal of Narayanpet district recently. The victims have been identified as Nihans, 3, and Bhanumurthy, 2.

According to reports, their father, Narsimulu, had gone to work in the fields, while their mother, Kavitha, was bedridden due to illness. The children were playing near the house when they accidentally fell into the tank.

Despite family members rushing them to the hospital, doctors declared both children dead upon arrival.

In another incident, a two-year-old girl drowned after falling into a water tank at Rusumpally village of Mahbubnagar district.

The victim has been identified as Gauthami, daughter of Srihari and Lalitha.

Also Read Telangana: Two drown in a quarry pit while swimming

According to reports, the victim’s parents had left her in the care of her grandparents while they worked in the fields. While playing, Gauthami accidentally fell into the tank, leading to her death.