Telangana: Two drown in a quarry pit while swimming

However, two drowned, while the survivor remained silent, fearing punishment

Published: 28th August 2024 6:32 pm IST
Telangana: 2 drown in a quarry pit while swimming
Hyderabad: Two individuals, Naveen, 20 and Ramu, 25, drowned in a quarry pit in Masaipet, Medak district on Tuesday, August 27.

According to reports, the two boys were accompanied by another friend for swimming. While the third friend survived, Navin and Ramu drowned. Fearing punishment, the third friend remained silent about the mishap.

The next day when the victims’ parents asked about their whereabouts, the survivor revealed the details of drowning.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The bodies have been sent to the government hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

