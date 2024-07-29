Telangana: Daily wage earner drowns in irrigation tank while fishing

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old daily wage earner accidentally drowned in an irrigation tank while fishing at Dhampur village in Bheemaram mandal of Mancherial district on Sunday, July 29.

The victim has been identified as Kummari Madhukar.

According to reports, the victim slipped and fell into deep water while trying to retrieve a fish he had caught. Unable to swim, he drowned.

When he did not return by afternoon, local farmers grew concerned. They noticed his footwear at the fishing spot and alerted his family. Upon searching for him, the family discovered his body.

Following a complaint from his younger son, the police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.