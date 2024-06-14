Telangana: Two crushed to death as truck overturns in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: Two people died in Gudur mandal headquarters of Mahabubabad district on Friday, June 14, when a truck carrying a load of bamboo sticks overturned and crushed down people waiting for a bus.

The two people died on the spot after coming under the truck. One of them was a policeman, and the other was a teacher. The duo were engaged in a conversation when the truck passing by overturned.

Two persons mowed down by a truck carrying bamboo sticks in Gudur mandal headquarters of Mahabubnagar district on Friday. Two persons (a teacher and a policeman) died in the accident. @thesiasat pic.twitter.com/P9EORDgzTE — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) June 14, 2024

The police and locals did their best to lift the truck which crushed the two persons underneath it.

According to Gudur police, the driver of the bus was apprehended. The owner of the truck was reportedly from Bellampalli. The police informed Siasat.com that the bamboos tied to the truck caused an imbalance in the vehicle which led to the truck going out of control and overturning on the road.

More details are awaited.