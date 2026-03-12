Telangana: Two dead as van carrying wedding guests overturns in Nirmal

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two people died and 19 others were injured after a van they were travelling in overturned in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Thursday, March 12.
The accident occurred when wedding guests from Armur in Nizamabad district were travelling to Sonapalli village in Sirikonda mandal, Adilabad district, to meet relatives, in an Eicher van.
The van’s tyre burst and overturned on National Highway 44 on the outskirts of Kondapur village in Nirmal. A critically injured passenger was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad for treatment.
In a video shared on social media, one of the injured persons said, “The van overturned on the highway. There were 15 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were travelling from Ichoda mandal to Armur for the wedding.”
Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizamabad rural police said, “A case of rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two people are dead and 19 others suffered minor injuries.”