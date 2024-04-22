Telangana: Two dead after car collides with truck at Suryapet

Hyderabad: Two people died in a road accident in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday.

The victims were travelling in a car and their vehicle rammed into a truck stationed on the highway at Mukundapuram village in Munagala mandal.

The duo were travelling from Hyderabad to Kodad in the car, said Suryapet police officials. They stated the car was being driven at high speeds and that the driver could not control the vehicle due to which it collided with the truck.

The police with help of local people in Suryapet pulled out the bodies from car wreckage and shifted the deceased to the mortuary for postmortem.

Traffic flow on the Suryapet highway was affected for two hours due to the accident and efforts to retrieve the bodies. A case has been registered and the Suryapet police is yet to identify the persons who died.