Telangana: Two dead bodies found on railway tracks in Bhuvanagiri

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, two bodies were found on the Railway track in the Bhuvanagiri area of Yadadri district on Wednesday. The bodies are suspected to be of a couple who ended their lives by jumping in front of the train.

The deceased were identified as Nalanda, 23, and Ganesh, 25. Nalanda married Yadagiri (a worker at a sweet shop) against her will while she was in love with Ganesh, said police.

A missing complaint was lodged by Nalanda’s husband on Tuesday after he discovered her absence at their home at night when he returned from work. An alert was initiated by the Bhuvanagiri police to nearby police stations immediately.



The police later on Wednesday received information about dead bodies on the track from Railway officials and registered a case under section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC.