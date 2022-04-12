Telangana: Two from Warangal arrested for cheating, forgery

Two youngsters from Warangal district were arrested by Chanakyapuri police last Tuesday in New Delhi for producing fake documents with the intent to cheat the US Embassy.

The accused 26-year-old Sai Chandu Reddy Padi and 24-year-old, residents of Warangal district – had applied for non-immigrant student visas at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

During the visa interview, it was found that neither of them attended any course or had any work experience as claimed by the applicants. It was found that the young men, with the help of agents had submitted fake educational and work experience along with bank documents.

A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against them.

An educational officer quoted by Deccan Chronicle points out that of late there have been several such incidents.

“The attempts to procure a visa based on false documents and false statements with the intent to overstay in the United States or any other country is a serious security matter to both nations,” the officer said.

“Apart from they being banned from entering the host nations, such actions will also have an impact on the city and state they belong to,” the officer added.