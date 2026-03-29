Telangana: Two held for abduction, attempt to rape of minors in Nirmal

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Telangana’s Nirmal district late of Saturday, March 28, after two people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to rape women from the Scheduled Caste community.

The accused were identified as Shaik Kaleem and Abbas Khan. According to reports, the incident occurred at the Pochampad Park in Sofinagar Colony. The accused drugged the minor girls, and as they attempted to kidnap them, one of the girls managed to escape. The girl narrated her ordeal to her family after which the residents of the colony filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Atrocities Act. Following an investigation, the police arrested the two accused. Videos shared on social media showed police personnel deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nirmal Rurla circle inspector said, “The incident occurred between 1:00-4:00 PM on Saturday. Both the girls have been rescued and sent to bharosa center for counselling.”

He said that the accused are yet to be presented before the court.

Following the arrest, Nirmal Superintendent of Police G Janaki released a statement saying, “Crimes against girls will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”