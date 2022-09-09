Telangana: Two held for allegedly raping a woman in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Nalgonda police arrested two men for allegedly raping a 55-year-old woman on Thursday in Nidamanoor.

The two accused were encountered by the complainant, a labourer from a nearby Mandal, in Nidamanoor. The two convinced the woman to go with them and drink toddy. She consented, and they bought a toddy and took her to an isolated location.

Police claim that the two guys raped her after drinking toddy.

The woman reported that alleged that they attempted to kill her. She claimed that the two males attempted to choke her, but she fled, according to authorities. When the two suspects were apprehended by the police, one of them insisted that he was not responsible for the rape.

In another incident reported from Sri Chaitanya school in the city, a warden has allegedly sexually assaulted seven minor boys. The incident occurred under Himayatnagar police station limits.

The warden used to sleep alongside the victims and touched them inappropriately while they slept. The accused was identified as 32-year-old Krishna who was a native of Bhadrachalam.