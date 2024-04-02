Telangana: Two held for posing as Naxals to extort businessmen

The accused Dasari Srikanth, 25, and Balini Mahesh, 31, both residents of Warangal, sent letters to two private establishments, including a hospital, threatening the owners to pay them money

Published: 2nd April 2024
Hyderabad: Two people, who were extorting money from businessmen, claiming to be Naxalites were arrested by the Hanamkonda police on Tuesday, April 2.

The police seized mobile phones, a letterhead bearing signage of Maoist, and other incriminating items from their possession.

The accused Dasari Srikanth, 25, and Balini Mahesh, 31, both residents of Warangal, sent letters to two private establishments, including a hospital, threatening the owners to pay them money.

“Srikanth and Mahesh sent letters threatening the owners saying they were over charging the patients and asked them to come and hold discussions with them. Both of them threatened to kill the owners if they approached the police,” said Hanamkonda police.

Both the accused have been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

