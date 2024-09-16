Telangana: Two minor boys drown while swimming in Khammam

The victim were reportedly unable to gauge the water's depth and tragically drowned

16th September 2024
Telangana: Two minor boys drowned in Khammam while swimming
Hyderabad: Two minor boys, both aged 10, drowned in the Sitarama project canal at Buggapadu village, Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, on Monday, September 16.

The victim has been identified as Madipalli Jithender Kumar and Pamarthi Shashank, studying in third grade at the same school.

According to reports, the boys had ventured to the canal during their school holidays to swim. They were unable to gauge the water’s depth and tragically drowned.

Despite efforts by local residents to rescue the children, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

