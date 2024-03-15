Telangana: Two officials held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday, March 15, apprehended two officials for demanding and accepting Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant for clearing the pending bills and renew the lease license.

The accused officer, L Rakesh, junior assistant, Finance & Accounts Section, Revenue Circle, handed over the bribe money to Sandeep, who is an out-sourced employee. The bribe was recovered from Sandeep, and the finger prints of both hands of the accused officers yielded a positive result in the chemical test.

The case is still under further investigation. The accused officers are arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Nampally.