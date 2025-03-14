Telangana: Two quacks booked for duping people in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Two quacks were booked on Thursday, March 13, for duping people in Telangana’s Mancherial district and flouting the National Medical Council (NMC).

Teams of the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) and the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) task force conducted raids on the clinics.

It was found that Takini Srinivas and Chetupalli Satynanna were practicing medicine without possessing necessary qualifications and for reportedly prescribing medicines to patients, leading to the death of a few people.

The quacks were handed over to the police for further action. On March 11, the TGMC conducted raids against unqualified medical practitioners in the state. Recently, the council booked 12 Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) who were practicing outside their lawful domain.

Also Read Telangana Medical Council cracks down on quacks, 12 booked

Out of 12, eight were from Hyderabad.

Three such cases were booked in Sangareddy, citing the necessity to crack down seriously in rural setups.

One each was booked in Banswada and Kamareddy revealing the prevalence of spurious medicine even in medium-sized towns.