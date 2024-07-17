Telangana: Two workers die in coal mine mishap in Peddapalli

Karimnagar: Two workers died in an accident at a coal mine of the state-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Ramagundam Opencast-2 mine when the workers were repairing the dewatering pipeline when suddenly soil loosened and the sidewall collapsed on them, they said.

Two workers aged between 46 and 58 died in the incident, they said.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences over the incident.