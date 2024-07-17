Crop loan waiver: Rs 7,000 cr to be deposited in Telangana farmers’ accounts on Thursday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the crop loan waiver for loans amounting to Rs 2 lakh in three phases by August, and that Rs 7,000 crore will be deposited in the loan accounts of the farmers having loans amounting to Rs 1 lakh, at 4 pm on Thursday.

The chief minister held a review meeting of the State government’s performance in the last seven months at Praja Bhavan on Wednesday, which was attended by Congress MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other key party leaders.

He said that farmers’ loans amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh would be waived-off by end of the month, and loans up to Rs 2 lakh would be waived-off by August.

“In the name of crop loan waiver, we are not misleading the farmers. We are committed to waiving-off loans up to Rs 2 lakh, and Congress workers should explain to the farmers that the State government is upholding the self-respect of the farmers by waiving-off the loans,” he said, also appealing to the cadres to hold village, mandal, constituency and district level programmes on crop loan waiver.

Observing that no State has implemented Rs 31,000 crore crop loan waiver in the country all at one go till now, Revanth Reddy told Congress MPs to submit on the floor of the parliament that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s assurance of crop loan waiver was being delivered in Telangana.

He also pointed out that the State government has spent Rs 30,000 crore on welfare schemes in the last seven months.

Instructing the party cadres to take out bike rallies to Rythu Vedikas in all villages and mandal headquarters on Thursday, he asked the MLAs to actively participate in the celebrations in their constituencies, which would be held in a festive atmosphere.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress leaders have spent sleepless nights on crop loan waiver.

“When Revanth Reddy had announced crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15, everybody thought it was a plain election promise in view of the Lok Sabha elections. But belying every one’s skepticism we are indeed going to implement loan waiver as we carefully mobilised the funds rupee by rupee,” he said.

He said that though ‘KCR government’ had came to power with a surplus budget, it had implemented Rs 1 lakh loan waiver scheme in four instalments at the rate of Rs 25,000 per phase.

“But though Congress government was formed inheriting a debt burden of Rs 7 lakh crore, we are implementing Rs 2 lakh loan waiver within a span of few months,” he underlined..

Pointing out that Congress government has implemented its five guarantees within a few days after coming to power, he observed that But those schemes were not being publicised to the expected extent at the field level.

He asked the Congress leaders to reach-out to farmers in every village and inform them that the Congress government was implementing loan waiver as per its word.