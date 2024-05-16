Telangana’s Uday Nagaraju chosen as UK Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate

Expressing jubilation over his candidature, Nagaraju called the development an "honour."

Labour party candidate Uday Nagaraju.

Hyderabad: Uday Nagaraju from Telangana’s Karimnagar district has been chosen as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom.

He hails from a middle class family of Nagaraju Hanumantha Rao and Nirmala Devi, in Shanigaram of Koheda Mandal.

Nagaraju has public service experience, including work in non-profit organizations, research in inclusive development, and involvement in shaping Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate. Only a Labour government can deliver the change that North Bedfordshire needs. I will give voice to the hard-working people of this community and fight to bring opportunities to the local area,” he said in a post on X.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) congratulated Nagaraju on his candidature.

