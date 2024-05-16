Telangana’s Uday Nagaraju chosen as UK Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate

Hyderabad: Uday Nagaraju from Telangana’s Karimnagar district has been chosen as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom.

He hails from a middle class family of Nagaraju Hanumantha Rao and Nirmala Devi, in Shanigaram of Koheda Mandal.

Nagaraju has public service experience, including work in non-profit organizations, research in inclusive development, and involvement in shaping Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

Expressing jubilation over his candidature, Nagaraju called the development an “honour.”

“It’s an honour and privilege to be selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate. Only a Labour government can deliver the change that North Bedfordshire needs. I will give voice to the hard-working people of this community and fight to bring opportunities to the local area,” he said in a post on X.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) congratulated Nagaraju on his candidature.