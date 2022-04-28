Telangana: Umrah pilgrim killed in road accident in Madinah

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old female pilgrim from the Tandur area of Vikarabad district was killed in a road accident in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Deceased Amena Khatoon was traveling to Saudi Arabia with her two sons, Omer Farooq Qureshi and Hyder Ali Murtuza, to perform Umrah. After Taraweeh (special prayers) in Madinah, the family left in a car for Makkah on Tuesday night.

The car in which the family was traveling crashed with another car, which was parked on the side of the road.

Amena died on the spot in the accident, and her two sons were injured. The Saudi Red Crescent Authority rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital.

A tour operator who was leading them, Hafez Mohammed Faiyaz Ali of AL-Mizaan was quoted by Hans India as saying, “The pilgrims had completed Umrah and were heading to Madinah to spend time there because Ramzan is about to end in a couple of days.”