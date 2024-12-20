Telangana: Unable to repay loan, weaver dies by suicide in Sircilla

Hyderabad: Unable to repay a loan worth Rs five lakh, a weaver in Telangana’s Sircilla district died by suicide on Friday, December 20.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Dusa Ganesh, who was residing all by himself after his wife and daughters left him. Ganesh’s body was shifted to Sircilla government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police found a suicide note near the body, in which Ganesh said nobody was responsible for his suicide and that he had decided to end his life as he was unable to clear the loan of Rs five lakh borrowed from Sircilla Urban Bank and a private finance firm.

In the suicide note, Ganesh alleged that the finance company repeatedly pressurised him regarding the loan. Unable to tolerate harassment by the company, he decided to take the extreme step. He could not clear debts as there was no work, he wrote in the note. Ganesh was survived by his wife Suvarna and daughters Sumasree and Pujitha.

Reacting to the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that another weaver had died due to the indifferent attitude of the state government. Weavers were unable to get employment as looms have not been operated during the last year due to a lack of orders from the state government. Unable to clear debts, Ganesh ended his life abruptly, he said.

The Sircilla MLA alleged that chief minister A Revanth Reddy has made the state a suicide hub, questioning him if he could hear the sound of affected weavers’ families crying.

“The chief minister had promised change. Tell the daughters of Ganesh that he was busy in revenge politics. The situation was the same for farmers too. Suicide notes and debt papers were the only properties that the children of weavers and farmers in Telangana would inherit” claimed KTR.