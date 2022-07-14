Telangana, UNDP build DiCRA to enhance food security

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), announced Data in Climate Resilient Agriculture (DiCRA) as the latest addition to the Digital Public Goods Registry.

The DiCRA, powered by Artificial Intelligence aims to enhance food security and food systems in Telangana. To ensure climate resilient agriculture, remote sensing and pattern detection algorithms will be employed by DiCRA.

These technologies will be used to mitigate climate change, which is bound to impact the crop yield along with nutritional quality and livestock productivity.

The aforementioned technologies will help detect farms that are resilient to climate change and those that are highly vulnerable. In particular, it harnesses open-source technologies to facilitate analysis and insight sharing on climate resilience.

Speaking about the registry, Telangana’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao, said “DiCRA becoming a digital public good is an important milestone in our commitment to open data policy, service delivery to farmers, and anticipatory governance to combat the global challenge of food security. In partnership with the vibrant innovation ecosystem in Telangana, DiCRA provides intelligence on climate resilience at the farm level.”

“With UNDP Accelerator Labs and partner organizations, we are proud to facilitate this first-of-its-kind digital commons to drive climate action not only for Telangana but for the entire world,” added KTR.

DiCRA is one among 100 digital solutions that adhere to privacy and other applicable laws and best practices to help attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“UNDP is working with governments and innovators to create the digital public goods of the future. That includes open-source software and open data sets that help tackle acute challenges like poverty and inequalities while driving progress across the Sustainable Development Goals,” said UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner.

Within three months, DiCRA gained more than 500 citizens and scientists from local digital ecosystems to support climate action in 112,077 square km of land in Telangana.

DiCRA exemplifies how a multi-stakeholder collaboration for data sharing, involving governments, research organizations, citizens, and data scientists across the world can promote open innovation to strengthen climate resilience in agriculture. It provides open access to both data and analytics derived through open software, allowing it to be replicated across the world.

As part of the Telangana government’s commitment to innovation and open systems, the government envisages promoting more open source technologies through concerted policy efforts on digital public infrastructure and continues to lead by example.