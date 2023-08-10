Telangana: ‘Unemployment allowance’ promise remains unfulfilled

Hyderabad: The then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which pledged a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed youth of Telangana during the 2018 assembly elections, is facing criticism for not delivering on its promise even as the completion of five years approaches. The expectation and hope of unemployed youth have been left unmet, raising questions about the party’s commitment to its electoral manifesto.

According to Syed Ismail, in its election manifesto for the 2018 assembly elections, the TRS had assured the youth of Telangana an unemployment allowance, but as the current term nears its end, the promise remains unfulfilled. Despite claims of 100 percent adherence to their election manifesto by BRS leaders, the silence from Chief Minister KCR and other party leaders on the matter has raised eyebrows.

During the conclusion of the recent monsoon session, Chief Minister KCR’s extensive speech covered various aspects of the government’s performance, welfare schemes, and criticisms of previous administrations. Surprisingly, he made no mention of the much-awaited unemployment allowance promise, leaving many to wonder about its fate.

The unemployment allowance promise was a key announcement made by the TRS during the 2018 general elections. In the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2019-20 on February 22, 2019, Chief Minister KCR had allocated a budget of Rs 810 crore for the implementation of the scheme. He also assured the formation of a high-level committee comprising IAS officers to establish guidelines for the program.

Despite approximately 30 lakh unemployed youth being registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission, none have received the promised unemployment allowance. Moreover, the commitment to provide one job per household remains unfulfilled. Although notifications for significant appointments have been issued, the slow pace of the appointment process has resulted in frustration and dissatisfaction among the youth.

The unfulfilled promise has sparked criticism and disappointment among the youth, who had pinned their hopes on the unemployment allowance as a means of support during their job search. As the five-year mark approaches, the TRS faces scrutiny over the gap between its promises and their actual delivery, raising questions about its commitment to addressing unemployment concerns in the state.