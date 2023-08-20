Telangana, UNESCO join hands to make AI systems ethical

The Government of Telangana and UNESCO have joined forces to implement the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, signing a Letter of Intent to drive efforts and action on Sunday, August 20.

The collaboration focuses on promoting the ethical development and use of AI awareness raising, capacity building, and contributions to UNESCO’s Global Observatory on AI Ethics. The partnership signifies a shared commitment to an AI-powered future that prioritizes societal good and equitable development.

A significant collaboration between the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department of the Government of Telangana and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is set to shape the landscape of the ethical development of and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Vakati Karuna, secretary of education department of government of Telangana, Dr Mariagrazia Squicciarini, director a.i. and chief of executive office of Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO, Rama Devi Lanka, director of emerging technologies, government of Telangana participated in the event to mark the signing of the Letter of Intent.

The collaboration gains further significance with the ITE&C department’s role in shaping the technological landscape of Telangana, ensuring that advancements are aligned with ethical values.

With a shared commitment to fostering beneficial development and application of AI technologies and successful mitigation of the inherent risks, the Government of Telangana and UNESCO are embarking on a transformative collaboration that aims to harness the power of AI technologies for societal good.