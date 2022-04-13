Telangana: Upper age limit relaxed for uniformed govt jobs

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Wednesday released a notification announcing the relaxation of upper age limit in certain uniformed government jobs.

The upper age limit for police, fire, prison, SPF, excise, transport and forest departments has been increased by three years. The age limit relaxation will be valid for two years, the notification stated.

In March of 2022, the age limit for the direct recruitments of non-uniform jobs was raised by 10 years. Now, the upper age limit for the aspirants who belong to the general category is 44 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit is 49 years. This will be 54 years for the differently-abled.

On the same day, the state Finance Ministry issued a notification announcing 3334 job vacancies in fire service, excise, prohibition and forestry departments of Telangana.

In March, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the job notification for 80,039 job vacancies in the state.

Of 80,039 vacancies to be filled, 18,334 are in the home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in medical, health & family welfare, 7,878 in higher education, 4,311 in backward classes welfare, 3,560 in the revenue department, and the remaining in 21 other departments.