Telangana urges Tungabhadra board to halt water diversions by AP

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has urged the Tungabhadra Board to stop the diversion of Krishna water to the Kurnool Cuddappah Canal by Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana held that the diversion of Krishna (Srisailam) water to KC Canal and Tungabhadra water (dam/river supplementation) meant for KC Canal and Low-Level Canal (LLC) to High-Level Canal (HLC) by AP is a violation of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) award.

Telangana irrigation chief engineer C Muralidhar in his letter to Tungabhadra Board, on Tuesday, highlighted the violation of the KWDT award by AP.

“In contravention to the Tribunal Awards, AP has been utilising water for the K C canal from Krishna main river from Srisailam and swapping that quantum of water to Tungabhadra Right Bank High-Level Canal from Tungabhadra Dam,” he said.

“TB RB LLC has been already utilising its entitled pro-rata share from Tungabhadra Dam and additionally using Tungabhadra river water for the same ayacut from unauthorised Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Schemes jeopardising Telangana interests at Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme(RDS), Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects,” he added.

The letter further brought to the notice of the board that the diversion of water by AP was in total contravention of the awards which do not allow water to be diverted beyond the basin.

“Tungabhadra water should be used only through Sunkesula and Tungabhadra water should be used for the construction of KC Canal,” held the chief engineer.