Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, February 6, directed Engineer-in-chief (ENC) C Muralidhar Rao to resign immediately.

He is on an extension after superannuation.

The government in a release termed it a ‘huge clean up’ process.

This comes six days after Muralidhar Rao represented Telangana in the meeting over the state’s water-sharing and irrigation projects with Andhra Pradesh.

(This is a breaking story. The latest version will be updated)