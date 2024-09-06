Telangana: Uttam calls for tenders to take up repairs for irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed department officials to initiate the tender process within a week to repair the breached bunds of tanks and canals affected by recent heavy rainfall.

He emphasized the need for officials to obtain administrative approvals from the government by Friday and to call for online tenders.

During a review meeting conducted via video conference with chief engineers statewide from the irrigation department office in Jalasoudha, he praised the irrigation staff for their dedicated efforts during the heavy rains.

However, he noted several shortcomings identified during his recent field inspections, particularly the lack of consistent monitoring of regulators and shutters at irrigation projects, which could potentially lead to significant mishaps.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that the shutter of an irrigation project was swept away during the process of lifting the gates.

He warned that chief engineers would be held accountable for any future incidents that may occur.

The meeting included key officials such as Irrigation department special secretary Rahul Bojja, secretary Prashant Jeevan Patil, engineers-in-chief Anil Kumar, Nagender Rao, Hare Ram, Shankar, adviser to the Irrigation department Aditya Das Nath, and deputy engineer-in-chief K Srinivas, among others.