Telangana: Uttam orders Palumuru project’s DPR submission to CWC

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed department officials to promptly submit a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

This directive follows the CWC’s removal of the project’s DPR from its consideration list four months ago, citing concerns over water allocations and other issues, and recommending resubmission with complete details.

During a review meeting held on Friday, May 2, at Jalasoudha in Hyderabad, the minister discussed interstate project issues and the progress of various irrigation schemes, issuing fresh orders regarding the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

Launched in 2015

Launched in 2015, the initiative aims to provide irrigation water to 1.23 million acres across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts, transforming drought-prone regions into fertile agricultural lands.

The project, which lifts water from the Krishna River, is designed to supply both drinking and irrigation water to several districts, including Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda.

Despite significant progress, regulatory and environmental clearances have posed challenges, with authorities repeatedly seeking detailed submissions to address concerns.

The state government remains committed to completing the project, which is expected to be fully operational by December 2027, benefiting lakhs of farmers and residents in South Telangana, Uttam said.