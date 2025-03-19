Telangana: Uttam, Ponguleti inaugurate Devadula phase 3 motors

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the pump house motors of Phase III of the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme at Devannapet village.

This development aims to enhance irrigation water supply in the region.

The J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, one of Asia’s largest lift irrigation projects, was designed to draw water from the Godavari River at Gangaram village in Mulugu district.

The project involves lifting 1.83 TMC of water annually, excluding 0.58 TMC reserved as dead storage at the Sammakka-Sarakka barrage.

In Phases I and II, 1 TMC of water is lifted to Dharmasagar reservoir via Pulurthy and Salivagu pump houses.

Under Phase III, an additional 1 TMC will be lifted from the Ramappa tank, depending on water availability.