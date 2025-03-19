Telangana: Uttam, Ponguleti inaugurate Devadula phase 3 motors

The J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, one of Asia's largest lift irrigation projects, was designed to draw water from the Godavari River at Gangaram village in Mulugu district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th March 2025 8:47 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy gives a presentation on how the people were taken for a ride by the previous government on Kaleshwaram project on Friday.
Uttam Kumar Reddy (File picture)

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the pump house motors of Phase III of the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme at Devannapet village.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This development aims to enhance irrigation water supply in the region.

The J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, one of Asia’s largest lift irrigation projects, was designed to draw water from the Godavari River at Gangaram village in Mulugu district.

MS Creative School

The project involves lifting 1.83 TMC of water annually, excluding 0.58 TMC reserved as dead storage at the Sammakka-Sarakka barrage.

In Phases I and II, 1 TMC of water is lifted to Dharmasagar reservoir via Pulurthy and Salivagu pump houses.

Under Phase III, an additional 1 TMC will be lifted from the Ramappa tank, depending on water availability.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th March 2025 8:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button