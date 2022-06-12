Telangana: Uttam ridicules KCR’s proposed national party

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP & former TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday ridiculed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proposal to launch a national party.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a series of meetings that he addressed in different villages in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency as part of the Rachabanda/ Rythu Bharosa Yatra which entered the 21st day on Sunday.

“CM KCR, through misgovernance and inefficiency, has already ruined the Telangana state. Now he wants to ruin the country which BJP is already doing. He is now unable to cheat the people of Telangana through his web of deception. Therefore, he now wants to use his arsenal of lies on the people of this country,” he said.

He challenged CM KCR to show one scheme that his government has successfully and fully implemented. He said that the chief minister has been ruling Telangana based on lies and deception. “KCR has been surviving on fake promises and false claims for the last eight years. At a time when people of Telangana have decided to throw TRS out of power in the next elections, KCR is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS acted as a ‘refugee camp’ or ‘dustbin’ for the disgruntled and unhappy leaders of Congress, TDP, and other parties.

“Except for a few districts of North Telangana, TRS had no strong presence in other parts of Telangana. Therefore, TRS was not regional, but a sub-regional party,” he said.

He further said that KCR strengthened TRS by purchasing MLAs, MPs, and other elected representatives of Congress and TDP. “Almost two-thirds of ministers, MLAs and other leaders in TRS originally hailed from Congress and TDP. TRS is still a party with no ideology, policy or stand of its own,” he remarked.

Stating that the TRS party has accumulated huge wealth, he asked whether KCR was planning to use that money to purchase MLAs from various parties across India to call itself a national party.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that KCR’s idea of a third front has faced rejection by almost all regional parties.

The Congress MP has so far covered over 130 villages and two municipalities in five Assembly constituencies out of the proposed 320 villages and three municipalities to be covered in 45 days as part of the Rythu Bharosa Yatra aimed at enlightening the farmers about the Warangal Declaration unveiled by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.