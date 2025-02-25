Telangana: Uttam sells Congress’ job creation in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighted the Congress government’s achievements in job creation and regional development.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar, they emphasized the government’s commitment to filling vacancies and promoting economic growth in neglected regions.

Congress made historic strides in job creation: Uttam

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government has made historic strides in job creation, filling nearly 56,000 government vacancies, including 11,000 teaching positions, within its first year in office.

“Additionally, the government has facilitated long-pending teacher promotions, addressing both employment and career advancement issues. This effort is seen as a significant departure from the previous BRS government, which was criticized for neglecting the aspirations of youth and leaving thousands of vacancies unfilled,” he added.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud assured that the incumbent government will fill all remaining vacancies, whether it is one lakh or two lakh, reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment.

Revanth pledged to create 5000 jobs every month: Uttam

He also highlighted chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s pledge to create 5,000 jobs every month, contrasting it with the previous BRS led administration’s promises.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the severe neglect faced by North Telangana, particularly the districts of Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Medak, under the previous BRS regime.

He outlined new policies aimed at encouraging investment, generating employment, and improving connectivity in these regions to transform them into economic hubs.

The Congress government is fast-tracking irrigation projects to ensure adequate water supply for agriculture, executing them in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

TPCC chief slams BJP for removing BC leaders from key positions

Mahesh Kumar Goud also addressed political dynamics, criticizing the BJP for removing BC leaders from key positions and accusing the BRS of helping the BJP win Lok Sabha seats.

He highlighted Congress’s fulfilment of decades-old demands by conducting a caste survey and SC sub-classification, appealing to voters to support Congress candidate V. Narender Reddy in the MLC elections.

The event was part of the campaign for Narender Reddy, an academic with decades of service in the education sector, who is contesting the Graduate MLC seat.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to graduate voters to support Reddy, emphasizing his credentials and the party’s commitment to education.

He urged the Congress cadre to work diligently to ensure a decisive victory for the party in the elections scheduled to conclude on February 27.