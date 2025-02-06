Telangana veterinary officials alert on Avian Influenza, taking preventive steps

Hyderabad: In view of Avian Influenza cases being reported in other states, the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (V&AH) department is initiating preventive measures.

The V&AH department has already held an awareness meeting with the poultry farmers and industry leaders, where Telangana Poultry Federation president has requested the officials to train the poultry farmers in bio safety measures they needed to take.

V&AH director Dr B Gopi instructed the officials to prohibit poultry and poultry feed from entering the state, and to sanitize all the all check-posts on the state’s borders. He said officials have been stationed there 24/7 at the check-posts.

In addition to creating awareness among the poultry farmers in the districts, the director asked the officials to visit the poultry farms to prevent the disease.

Officials stated that there was nothing to worry, as cooking chicken and eggs well before eating will be safe.

Avian Influenza is caused by Influenza A virus occurring mainly in birds, but can also affect humans. The virus can spread rapidly through poultry and wild birds. The virus is spread through mucus, saliva and excreta of the infected animals.

High pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) can cause severe symptoms on the birds as well as humans, and the particularly virulent H5N1 can wipe-out poultry stocks in the farms.

Though its infection is rare in humans, its symptoms can be mild to severe, including fever, diarrhea, and cough.